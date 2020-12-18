HCSO: 1 dead after shooting at Thonotosassa holiday party

A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon following a holiday gathering at ASI Landscaping Management in Thonotosassa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, a 911 call about shots fired in the parking lot of the landscaping business came in around 4:04 p.m.

Deputies say they found one man deceased when they arrived on the scene. Witnesses told detectives that there was a verbal altercation before the shooting occurred.

"A holiday celebration should never end like it did tonight in Thonotosassa," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The shooter is cooperating with detectives as they investigate exactly what led up to this shooting."

Anyone with information is asked to call (813) 247-8200.

