HCSO aviation helps catch car burglars trying to flee in Riverview

Four suspects in Riverview were caught trying to get into cars early on Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

According to officials, HCSO aviation was called to the 13000 block of Prestwick Drive to help patrol deputies around 3 a.m.

Authorities say the suspects were seen on surveillance footage trying to enter a vehicle.

According to HCSO, the aviation until saw the suspects trying to enter several other cars. Officials say the suspects tried to flee in a white Jeep Compass but abandoned the car and fled on foot after seeing deputies on the ground.

The sheriff's office says the Jeep was reported stolen, and deputies arrested all the suspects who fled.

