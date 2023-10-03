HCSO: Suspect facing first degree murder charge after shooting in East Tampa

article

Deputies arrested a suspect they believe was involved in the East Tampa shooting that happened on Thursday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say 23-year-old Mar’Quel Anetus was arrested on Monday. He is facing charges for:

Murder in the First Degree Premeditated Firearm

Tampering with Electronic Monitoring Device

Shooting at Within or Into a Vehicle

Robbery with a Firearm

Out of County Warrant Possession of Marijuana

Out of County Warrant Burglary of a Dwelling Occupied Conveyance

Out of County Warrant Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Out of County Misdemeanor

Out of County Burglary of an Unoccupied Structure x3

On Thursday, around 8:20 p.m. deputies say they received a called about shots being fired on the 6000 block of N. 48th Street.

RELATED: HCSO: Homicide investigation underway after shooting in East Tampa

A Black man in his 20s died at Tampa General Hospital after getting shot multiple times, according to investigators.

"Our detectives worked diligently to identify and hold accountable the individual responsible for this senseless and heinous crime," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office stands against any violence within our community. Our deputies are determined to uphold their mission to serve and protect, and they will not hesitate to ensure that anyone who believes they can bring this behavior within our community is swiftly brought to justice."

Detectives previously thought the victim and shooter may have known each other.

The investigation is still ongoing after the arrest because detectives say others could have been involved in the crime.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.