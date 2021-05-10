HCSO deputies search for kidnapping suspect after victim managed to escape

article

Hillsborough deputies are searching for a man suspected of beating and kidnapping a victim in Seffner.

The sheriff's office says 32-year-old Cody Jackson got into a physical altercation with the victim at a home on King Charles Circle around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators said Jackson grabbed a piece of wood and struck the victim on the head, causing serious injuries. That's when deputies said Jackson forced the victim into a 2003 silver Mitsubishi Eclipse and drove away, stopping at one point to tie the victim's ankles and wrists with extension cords.

Jackson drove to Citrus County and stopped at a Citgo gas station in Inverness. While inside the convenience store, the victim was able to break free from the restraints and ask for help.

Deputies said that Jackson fled the area after realizing the victim had escaped. The vehicle was later located near the intersection of US 41 North and Sunset Lane in Tampa.

The victim was taken to Citrus Memorial Hospital and is recovering.

"He was threatening this victim's life and it could have ended in tragedy had the victim not managed to escape just in time," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "This attack was targeted. However, given Jackson's violent behavior, we are urging anyone who comes in contact with him to please call us immediately."

Investigators said Jackson may be armed with a weapon, and urged members of the public not to engage with him.

Jackson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has numerous tattoos, including one that reads "Pure Bred" on his stomach.

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.