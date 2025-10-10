HCSO detention deputy arrested following altercation with roommate that turned physical
TAMPA, Fla. - The tables were turned for a detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office who found herself behind bars after being arrested for battery.
What we know:
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Samantha Baiocco got into a verbal altercation with her roommate around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
READ: 83-year-old man found dead in walk-in freezer at Trinity assisted living facility: 'We need answers'
Investigators said that argument turned physical and Baiocco shoved the victim, causing minor injuries.
Baiocco, who has been employed with HCSO for six months, was assigned to a housing unit at Falkenburg Road Jail.
She was terminated due to her probationary employment status at the Sheriff’s Office.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.