HCSO detention deputy arrested following altercation with roommate that turned physical

By
Published  October 10, 2025 9:38am EDT
Hillsborough County
    • A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested for battery. 
    • Investigators said Samantha Baiocco got into a verbal altercation with her roommate that turned physical on Wednesday night. 
    • Baiocco was terminated due to her probationary employment status at the sheriff’s office. 

TAMPA, Fla. - The tables were turned for a detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office who found herself behind bars after being arrested for battery. 

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Samantha Baiocco got into a verbal altercation with her roommate around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Investigators said that argument turned physical and Baiocco shoved the victim, causing minor injuries.

Baiocco, who has been employed with HCSO for six months, was assigned to a housing unit at Falkenburg Road Jail. 

She was terminated due to her probationary employment status at the Sheriff’s Office. 

