HCSO detention deputy arrested following altercation with roommate that turned physical

The Brief A detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested for battery. Investigators said Samantha Baiocco got into a verbal altercation with her roommate that turned physical on Wednesday night. Baiocco was terminated due to her probationary employment status at the sheriff’s office.



The tables were turned for a detention deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office who found herself behind bars after being arrested for battery.

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Samantha Baiocco got into a verbal altercation with her roommate around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

READ: 83-year-old man found dead in walk-in freezer at Trinity assisted living facility: 'We need answers'

Investigators said that argument turned physical and Baiocco shoved the victim, causing minor injuries.

Baiocco, who has been employed with HCSO for six months, was assigned to a housing unit at Falkenburg Road Jail.

She was terminated due to her probationary employment status at the Sheriff’s Office.