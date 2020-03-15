HCSO disinfecting, making changes to prevent possible spread of COVID-19

Sheriff Chad Chronister and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office remain proactive in protecting its employees, inmates and our residents as COVID-19 continues to impact our community.

"We know the coronavirus has many people on edge, but take comfort in the fact that the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is prepared and ready to help in any way that we can," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our employees and the community we serve are our top priority. We will continue to take the measures necessary to ensure the health and safety of everyone in Hillsborough County."

According to HCSO, A commercial-grade sanitization process has been completed at all HCSO facilities. Daily disinfecting will continue at all five HCSO district offices, the Sheriff's Operations Center, the Falkenburg and Orient Road jails, and office spaces. HCSO will continue providing hand sanitizer and gloves to employees, which are available to at the HCSO warehouse.

HCOS has also revamped the way it responds to calls during this time. Dispatchers will triage calls that come in and reports for non-critical calls may be taken over the phone. In other cases, the person calling HCSO will be asked to meet the deputy in an open-air space, such as the front yard, so the report can be taken.

When inmates are brought into the jail, the arresting officer will be asked a series of questions about the arrestee's travel history and if the arrestee is displaying any symptoms of coronavirus. If the arrestee is at risk for carrying coronavirus, a deputy will dress in personal protection equipment to transport the inmate to an area of the jail where they cannot infect any other inmates or staff and receive any necessary medical treatment. HCSO's video visitation continues for the family and legal staff of inmates. Video visitation is accessible from home or a remote computer for the convenience of family and legal staff.

HCSO is also allowing for misdemeanor probation checks to be made over the phone. Court services will be changing as of Tuesday, including first appearance court to protect our inmate population. HCSO is working with the State Attorney's Office, Hillsborough County Public Defender and Court Administration to assist with the transition.



If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

