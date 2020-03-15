39 new cases of COVID-19 bring Florida number to 115

The Florida Department of Health announced the number of positive tests for COVID-19 in the state has more than doubled in the last 48 hours, bringing the total to 115, plus seven Florida residents who were diagnosed and being cared for out-of-state.

Early Sunday morning, the FLDOH said in a tweet there were nearly 40 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease. Among the new cases are a 47-year-old Hillsborough County man, a 32-year-old Hillsborough County woman, and a 67-year-old Pasco County man, according to the FLDOH website.

Saturday, the department announced a fourth death due to the virus but noted this was the first death attributed to a case of community spread.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a press conference Saturday the majority of cases were in Broward County. The FLDOH website shows 35 cases in the county, at least three of which that appear to be due to community spread.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

Advertisement

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates.

Map of all known COVID-19 cases

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map