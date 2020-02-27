HCSO identifies 2nd vehicle of interest connected to Wimuama teen homicide

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a four-door dark sedan with a rear spoiler that was seen near the 500 block of 9th Street in Wimuama around 7 p.m. on Feb. 19, the same time a 17-year-old male was murdered. Investigators have potentially identified the vehicle as a 2013 Mazda 3 with an unknown tag.

Detectives are also searching for a four-door light-colored sedan with two reflectors in the rear bumper and one reflector/brake light in the upper trunk area in connection with this case. It has been potentially identified as a 2013-2015 Chevy Malibu. The car may have a front license plate holder or plate.

The vehicles are believed to be in the Wimauma/Ruskin area. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

