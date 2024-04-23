HCSO introduces new 'Safe Boats' to help keep up with growing number of boaters in Hillsborough

If you are on the water around Tampa or Southshore, you may see one of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's new state-of-the-art law enforcement and rescue vessels.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister calls them "Safe boats." It's a boat you'll want to see if you find yourself in trouble on the water, but it's equipped for criminals too.

"I can get you out of the water, I can get you off the beach, I can put my SWAT guys, bomb guys anywhere in the port I need to put them," said HCSO Master Sergeant Ryan Balseiro.

HCSO's new, big and fast-moving safe boats are a new effort to keep pace with Tampa – which continues to grow fast as new boaters arrive every day.

"We’re finding more boats in distress, because they don’t know how to navigate the Tampa waterways," said Chronister.

The sheriff urges boaters if they find themselves in distress, don't wait and call for help immediately.

As HCSO works to keep the water safe, deputies will also be on the lookout for boaters who are under the influence.

"We have a zero tolerance for those who want to make selfish decisions to put others' lives at risk," Chronister said.

With special flotation collars, the sheriff's office's safe boats can be against your hull and on your boat quickly. Advanced electronics help them find boats or people in the water day and night.

With joystick maneuverability, they can also come around and hit 55 miles an hour in seconds. HCSO has a 32-footer and two 38-footers at the cost of nearly $1 million each.

Chronister is already thinking of getting another vessel.

With seemingly no end to new people moving to the Tampa Bay area, there may also be no end to new boaters on the water. And with bigger and faster boats on the water, HCSO will be able to stop more violators faster.

