HCSO looking for Apollo Beach burglary suspect after thefts at multiple homes and businesses

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is warning people of a suspect who has targeted multiple homes and businesses in the Apollo Beach area.

Deputies say the suspect has burglarized the Shell gas station on Big Bend Road, and cameras in the area spotted him stealing bikes and scooters from open garages in nearby neighborhoods.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators also say he tried breaking into the Publix on Waterset Boulevard.

What you can do:

HCSO is asking people to stay on the lookout for this suspect and to contact them at 813-247-8200 if they have any information.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

