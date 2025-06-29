HCSO sees lower crime rate after month-long operation targeting shootings in Tampa
TAMPA - A month-long operation by Hillsborough County deputies resulted in 217 arrests and the seizure of a large amount of narcotics, money and firearms.
HCSO says that the operation targeted shootings and violent crimes along the South 78th Street corridor.
After comparing this year's crime numbers with 2024, it revealed a 35% decrease in overall crime.
The biggest drug bust was at a 24K Express in Tampa, where deputies were able to seize 5.2 pounds of marijuana, $15,927 in cash, 82.6 grams of pills and a large quantity of Sildenafil.
Kiran Seelam, 26, was arrested and charged with possession and sale of cannabis. Stephanie Gonzalez, 27, and Teeti Rezeq, 33, were also arrested and charged with possession of cannabis.
Operation results
- 1,660 traffic stops
- 217 total arrests
- 233 citations
- 1,149 written warnings
- 3 search warrants executed
- $21,841 in U.S. currency seized
- 15 firearms recovered
- 3,938 grams (approximately 9 lbs.) of marijuana recovered
- 48 grams of cocaine recovered
- 23 grams of MDMA recovered
- 62 grams of methamphetamine recovered
- 60 grams of fentanyl recovered
- 50 grams of spice recovered
- 20 grams of Xanax recovered
- 2 grams of ketamine recovered
- 476 grams of THC oil recovered
- 108 grams of oxycodone recovered
Sheriff Chad Chronister says that there is a zero-tolerance policy for these types of crimes.
What they're saying:
"This operation demonstrates our commitment to public safety in our community and a zero-tolerance policy for violent crimes," said Chronister. "When we see criminal activity threatening the well-being of our residents, we will take immediate action. The results from this operation prove that targeted enforcement works. We will continue to use every tool we have to make our neighborhoods safer."
