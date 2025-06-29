HCSO sees lower crime rate after month-long operation targeting shootings in Tampa

The Brief The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is seeing a lower crime rate after a month-long operation targeting shootings in Tampa. After comparing this year's crime numbers with 2024, it revealed a 35% decrease in overall crime. Sheriff Chad Chronister says that there is a zero-tolerance policy for these types of crimes.



A month-long operation by Hillsborough County deputies resulted in 217 arrests and the seizure of a large amount of narcotics, money and firearms.

HCSO says that the operation targeted shootings and violent crimes along the South 78th Street corridor.

The biggest drug bust was at a 24K Express in Tampa, where deputies were able to seize 5.2 pounds of marijuana, $15,927 in cash, 82.6 grams of pills and a large quantity of Sildenafil.

Kiran Seelam, 26, was arrested and charged with possession and sale of cannabis. Stephanie Gonzalez, 27, and Teeti Rezeq, 33, were also arrested and charged with possession of cannabis.

Operation results

1,660 traffic stops

217 total arrests

233 citations

1,149 written warnings

3 search warrants executed

$21,841 in U.S. currency seized

15 firearms recovered

3,938 grams (approximately 9 lbs.) of marijuana recovered

48 grams of cocaine recovered

23 grams of MDMA recovered

62 grams of methamphetamine recovered

60 grams of fentanyl recovered

50 grams of spice recovered

20 grams of Xanax recovered

2 grams of ketamine recovered

476 grams of THC oil recovered

108 grams of oxycodone recovered

What they're saying:

"This operation demonstrates our commitment to public safety in our community and a zero-tolerance policy for violent crimes," said Chronister. "When we see criminal activity threatening the well-being of our residents, we will take immediate action. The results from this operation prove that targeted enforcement works. We will continue to use every tool we have to make our neighborhoods safer."

