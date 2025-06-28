Months-long drug operation investigation leads to arrests, narcotics seized: HCSO

The Brief A months-long investigation into a drug operation led to two arrests, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 33-year-old Rashawn Duley and 30-year-old Mekka Mason were taken into custody. Deputies seized 28 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 59 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of fentanyl, 209 grams of cannabis, U.S. currency and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.



After a three-month-long investigation into a drug operation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has arrested two suspects and seized a high volume of narcotics.

33-year-old Rashawn Duley and 30-year-old Mekka Mason were taken into custody and a search warrant was executed at a home on the 13600 block of N 20th Street in Tampa.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies seized 28 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 59 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of fentanyl, 209 grams of cannabis, U.S. currency and miscellaneous drug paraphernalia.

Charges

Duley is charged with trafficking in amphetamine 28 to 200 grams, delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a park, community center, or recreational facility and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Mason is charged with trafficking in amphetamine 28 to 200 grams, possession of cannabis with intent to sell, manufacture, or deliver, and possession of cocaine.

