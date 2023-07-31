Expand / Collapse search

HCSO sergeant arrested after argument over parking spot in Manatee County: Authorities

By FOX 13 News Staff
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News
TAMPA, Fla. - A sergeant with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested Sunday. 

Officials with the sheriff's office said their sergeant, 52-year-old Brendan Fitzgerald, was arrested in Manatee County after an argument over a parking spot. 

Fitzgerald was taken into custody on an obstruction without violence charge by the Bradenton Beach Police Department, HCSO said. 

No other information was immediately available from investigators. 