HCSO sergeant arrested after argument over parking spot in Manatee County: Authorities

A sergeant with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested Sunday.

Officials with the sheriff's office said their sergeant, 52-year-old Brendan Fitzgerald, was arrested in Manatee County after an argument over a parking spot.

Fitzgerald was taken into custody on an obstruction without violence charge by the Bradenton Beach Police Department, HCSO said.

No other information was immediately available from investigators.