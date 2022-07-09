HCSO: Teen to face charges after intentionally crashing into sheriff’s office, shoving deputy

article

A 16-year-old accused of shoving a deputy after intentionally crashing a rental car into the side of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is in protective custody and is expected to face numerous charges.

According to HCSO, a deputy spotted the teen driving eastbound on Sheriff Mylander Way in Brooksville around 10:40 p.m. without headlights on. When the deputy tried to pull him over, the teen sped off.

Less than an hour later, the teen allegedly crashed into the west side of the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office main building located at 18900 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville.

A deputy who was inside the building at the time of the crash went out to investigate and says the teen got out of the car and said he wanted to harm himself.

As the deputy tried to take the driver into custody, the teen shoved the deputy in the upper body, according to HCSO. After being pushed, the teen was taken into custody without further incident.

Investigators contacted the teen’s father who said the pair had been at the New Beginnings Youth Shelter located off Sheriff Mylander Way before the crash.

READ FHP: Human smuggler arrested for transporting 8 undocumented immigrants into Florida

While inside the building, the father told deputies that his son returned to the vehicle the pair arrived in and drove off. It was during this time that deputies initially tried to stop the teen's vehicle.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

After fleeing the traffic stop, the teen later returned to the HCSO property where he intentionally crashed through a fence and collided with the building twice, causing about $16,000 worth of damage, according to investigators.

The teen’s father told deputies he did not contact law enforcement because he thought the boy was on his way home.

READ Hernando deputies: Pup left inside car for 8 hours while owner delivered food in Wesley Chapel

The teen was taken into protective custody under a Baker Act.

He will later face charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, battery on a law enforcement officer, and trespassing.