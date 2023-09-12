HCSO: Two men arrested in connection with chop shop operation spanning four counties

article

Two men have been arrested in connection with a chop shop operation in Hillsborough, Polk, Hernando, and Sarasota counties, according to authorities.

Detectives say that they discovered stolen items in home construction sites and storage facilities during the investigation.

Detectives found 22 appliances, 90 pieces of cabinetry, assorted pre-hung doors and a Kubota Skid Steer Loader valued at $100,000.

The two men, Jose Sardon and Lazaro Ruiz Ruiz, are facing multiple charges.

According to detectives, Sardon has been charged with grand theft second-degree, dealing in stolen property, selling or possessing a vehicle with altered numbers and operating a chop shop.

Detectives say Ruiz has been charged with second-degree grand theft during a state of emergency and tampering with physical evidence.