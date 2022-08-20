HCSO: ‘Violent criminal’ on the run after victim injected with Fentanyl, duct taped and stabbed

Hillsborough County deputies have arrested one man and are searching for a second suspect who they say tried to murder someone they thought was going to report their illegal activities to the police.

Deputies say 44-year-old Ciriaco DelaCruz and a man, who is only known at this time as ‘TC’, forced their victim into a bathroom of a home located on the 5300 block of Garden Lane in Tampa on the evening of August 15.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the men injected the victim with Fentanyl against their will, duct taped, and then proceeded to physically attack him and stab him.

The victim survived the attack and was taken to Tampa General Hospital.

Deputies arrested DelaCruz on several charges including attempted murder in the first degree with a weapon, armed false imprisonment, and tampering with a witness.

Law enforcement officers are now looking for ‘TC’ who is a transient believed to be in the area of Hillsborough Avenue and North Habana Avenue.

He is described as a white Hispanic male, approximately 28-33 years old, 6' tall, with a thin build, short black hair, and a short black beard. He has a flame tattoo on his neck and a five-point star tattoo on one of his arms."

"This is a violent and dangerous criminal that needs to be found and arrested," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "If anyone sees him or knows of his whereabouts, please don't approach him. Call us, and let our deputies bring him in."

Anyone with information on "TC's" whereabouts, is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873- 8477.