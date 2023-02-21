‘He should be locked up’: Polk teacher’s assistant arrested for sexual offense on a student

article

A teacher’s assistant at Poinciana Christian Preparatory School was arrested after investigators say he kissed a student against her will, touched her inappropriately and asked her to send him nude photos.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old student told school staff that 53-year-old Roberto Diaz had sent her six messages on WhatsApp asking her for photos, including one nude picture, between February 6 and the 14.

Detectives say the victim told them she refused Diaz’s requests and told him to stop sending her messages.

The teen also said on February 15, Diaz placed his hand on her chin and neck area, and tried to kiss her and touch her breast.

School officials immediately called the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and suspended Diaz pending the investigation.

According to detectives, Diaz admitted that he kissed the victim and touched her breast against her will. He also admitted to asking her for a nude photo of herself.

"It infuriates me that someone in this kind of a position, as an educator, role model, a religious instructor, and a person of influence, would attempt to take advantage of a student for his own sexual satisfaction. He should be locked up in prison and never have access to schools or children again," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

In addition to being a 9th-grade teacher’s assistant, Diaz also taught Bible studies classes at the school.

Diaz was charged with sex offense on a student by an authority figure.