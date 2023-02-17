Polk County man accused of ramming through Bartow cemetery, crashing into nearby home

A Polk County man was arrested after ramming through a fence at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, running down headstones and crashing into a home.

Authorities say it all started when Timothy Adams was coming out of a side street and almost clipped a police cruiser. When the officer followed Adams, they say he turned off his lights to make it harder to trail him.

They say he drove through a fence at Wildwood Cemetery on Woodlawn Avenue and ran over at least half a dozen headstones before taking off.

A few minutes later, law enforcement officials say Adams missed a turn and hit Paris Durant's house. The car struck the room right next to where Durant's 2-year-old son sleeps.

"I am just thankful me and my son were not hurt," Durant told FOX 13 on Friday.

When his car was searched, police in Bartow say they found methamphetamine.

"He has no remorse," said Bartow Deputy Police Chief Lauro Diaz. "When he was taken into custody, he made the statement, he does this for fun. It is fun for him."

Diaz says Adams has been charged with eluding police at least four times before. He now faces nine additional charges.