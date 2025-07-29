Head-on crash in Polk County critically injures driver
LAKE WALES, Fla. - An early-morning crash left a man with critical injuries after Polk County deputies say he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Jeep on Tuesday.
The backstory:
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 5 a.m. along SR 60 near Story Rd., east of Lake Wales.
Deputies say a 58-year-old man driving a Ford Escape was headed west and crossed into the eastbound lane, crashing head-on into a Jeep Wrangler.
The driver of the Escape, who deputies say was not wearing a seat belt, suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to the hospital.
Investigators say the 25-year-old driver of the Jeep was not injured.
SR 60 was closed for about four hours during the investigation, according to deputies, but has since reopened.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Polk County Sheriff's Office.