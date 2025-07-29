Extreme heat impacting dogs at Hillsborough animal shelter, officials put out plea for help

The Brief The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center says extreme heat is starting to affect dogs at the shelter. Officials are asking for help from anyone who can take a dog to an air-conditioned place for as long as a few days. The shelter is also accepting frozen cubes or bowls as part of its effort to help keep the dogs cool.



The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is putting out a plea for people to temporarily take dogs to places with air conditioning, as intense heat is starting to affect the animals at the shelter.

An extreme heat warning is in effect for part of the Bay Area, including Hillsborough County, on Tuesday.

Part of the Tampa Bay area is under an extreme heat warning on Tuesday.

By the numbers:

As of Tuesday morning, the Pet Resource Center has 285 dogs listed on its website for adoption.

Officials say there is shade for the dogs at the shelter, but no A/C.

Pictured: Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

What you can do:

The Pet Resource Center is asking anyone who can take a dog for up to a few days to stop by the shelter at 440 N. Falkenburg Rd. in Tampa.

Officials say the shelter is also accepting frozen cubes or bowls as part of its effort to help keep the dogs cool.