Health center opens at Manatee Elementary School

With the snip of a ribbon, the new health center based at Manatee Elementary School is officially open. They've partnered with the Manatee County School District, Children's Home Society of Florida and University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee to open the center.

"Access is the key to good quality and preventative care," said Patrick Carnegie, president and CEO of MCR Health.

Health providers can perform everything from checkups to eye and dental exams along with sick visits on site. They even have one building dedicated to behavioral health needs.

"Partnerships like this at Title 1 schools have a huge impact to closing that gap in the health disparities," said Carnegie.

While built on the grounds of Manatee Elementary School, the healthcare center is open to the public. MCR Health accepts most insurance and offers a sliding fee scale for those who qualify.

"We don’t turn away people because of their inability to pay we find a way to make sure we provide care to those who need it most," Carnegie explained.

This is the second school-based healthcare center of its kind in Manatee County.

"It is more than just a clinic, it does provide a lot of community support and resources that they would not be able to get without a community partnership," said Superintendent Cynthia Saunders.

Students who visit the center need a parent's permission. Saunders said keeping kids healthy and diagnosing any medical conditions can set them up for a lifetime of success.

"If you have all of the wrap-around services to ensure that our students are coming to school healthy than we can ensure we are giving them the best academic chance possible," Saunders said.