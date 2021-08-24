After calls for a mask mandate, Pinellas school leaders will meet to discuss options

In Pinellas County, masks are optional in the school district, but many parents want that to change.

School board members in Pinellas County will meet Tuesday to discuss after a group of parents, teachers and doctors held their own press conference demanding their school board follow the lead of districts like Hillsborough County to require – not simply suggest – that everyone inside schools wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They’re demanding the school district to pass a 60-day mask mandate. They also want more timely updates from the district on positive cases inside classrooms.

The chief of the Infectious Disease Division of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, Dr. Allison Messina, says a mask mandate makes common sense for several reasons: students under 12 can’t get vaccinated, the delta variant is much more contagious than the original, and this time, more kids are getting seriously ill.

"We are really reaching out to parents in the communities and letting them know putting on a mask will protect you," Dr. Messina said.

As of Friday afternoon, the district reported 861 students have contracted the virus. Some parents claim those numbers are not accurate, that the district is undercounting cases and that their contact tracing is days behind.

"I am more likely to get a notice about lice than I am about COVID exposure in my elementary school student’s classroom. That’s outrageous," parent Chrissy Krampert said.

As of Thursday, officials say more than 2,700 students have been quarantined.

School board officials are meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss the issues, and there will likely be another heated debate among parents. On Monday, a heckler with a bullhorn showed up to counter the pro-mask press conference.

