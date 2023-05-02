Heart transplant recipient pushes for sarcoidosis awareness with documentary

article

If it wasn't for a last-second diagnosis – and an urgent heart transplant – Steve Hilfiker wouldn't be here. He's now on a mission to help make sure other patients avoid the worst.

For Hilfiker, there were more warning signs than there were answers.

"They never gave me a diagnosis," he said. "They just said, well, some people just need... they didn't know."

READ: Study finds link between long naps and obesity, high blood pressure

It was July 2020, and after six years of worsening fainting spells, the Fort Myers man was dying.

"I would be in my office, and I would have to hold on, or I'll fall down," Hilfiker said.

Doctors finally agreed he had cardiac sarcoidosis, and he was rushed in for a heart transplant.

"And then they got me up, and they got me walking, nailed it in physical therapy, the cardiac rehabilitation," Hilfiker said. "In 90 days after heart transplant, I climbed Sharp Top Mountain in Jasper, Georgia."

MORE: Heart attack survivor competes in St. Anthony's triathlon after hospital saved her life

But that wasn't enough for him.

Along with his filmmaker nephew, he has produced a documentary about sarcoidosis, the inflammation of vital organs, including the heart, that can lead to death, as it did for comedian Bernie Mac in 2008.

It impacts 200,000 people a year, but many don't know until it's too late.

"The process of diagnosing sarcoidosis is often a process of exclusion," Hilfiker said. "So look at everything else first. Consider sarcoidosis earlier in the process."

The most important lesson for patients, he said, is even after seeing a doctor, if something isn't right, push for answers.

HEALTH: Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking, US surgeon general says

"If I was not such a strong and determined self advocate, I would be dead," Hilfiker said.

He believes he contracted the disease after being exposed to a certain type of pollen that exacerbated a genealogical condition he was born with.

Hilfiker said he often works out twice a day now and is loving life, especially with a 34-year-old's heart doing the work his couldn't.

Later this month, he is headed to France to show a short version of his documentary at the Cannes Film Festival.