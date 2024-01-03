2 Tampa women write children's book teaching kids to limit screen time

article

Two Tampa Bay-area residents hope their new children’s book will help parents teach their kids how to limit screen time.

The book is called Henry’s Tech-Free Trip by Kylen Ribeiro and Michelle Zofrea.

"It's basically just having a good relationship with your technology," Zofrea said of the book’s message. "And that's something that even adults kind of struggle to understand."

In the book, Henry, who was inspired by Ribeiro’s son, brings his tablet on his family’s trip despite his parents forbidding any electronics.

"I've always been talking about (screen time) and doing my best to have balanced use with it in our home and telling (my son) why," Ribeiro told FOX 13. "And so it was really just like, okay, we need to just share this with other families."

A new Penn State University study published last month found that interactive screen time – like gaming and texting – disrupts kids’ sleep more than watching television.

In the book, after Henry stares at his tablet close to bedtime, his parents notice he seems tired the next day.

"We see a lot of concerns of parents more and more presenting with device concerns overall," Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein, a pediatric neuropsychologist at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, said. "So, it might be sleep. It might be difficulties listening or transitioning away from the device or more disruptive behavior when our child is on their device for longer."

The two authors -- who co-own St. Petersburg-based company, DefenderShield, which sells products that block direct body contact with electronic devices -- hope their message is simple and relatable.

"Vincent, my son, actually helped us with certain parts of the book where we were struggling (with) how to explain it to kids," Ribeiro said. "He kind of gave us like, ‘well, here's how I think about it.’"