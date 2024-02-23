Here’s how you can weigh in on technology to prevent impaired driving

Mother’s Against Drunk Driving is urging those who have been affected by drunk drivers to share their stories, as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asks for public input on installing systems in all new cars to prevent impaired driving.

Along State Road 64 in Myakka City, Dustin Horne lost his life to a drunk driver on October 29, 2018.

"We are actually heading into year six, and it is just as much painful as it was the same day. You don’t forget," said his mom, Tena McCallister.

It’s been heartache that never ends for McCallister.

Dustin Horne and mom Ten McCallister.

"It’s just affected us tremendously, for the fact that my son was the backbone. He was my first child. He meant everything to me because he’s what helped me grow up to the person that I am," she said.

The HALT Act, signed into law in 2021, requires automakers to install anti-drunk driving systems in all new cars by 2027.

READ: Accused drunk driver stands trial for fiery crash that killed Tampa grandfather

Something McCallister believes would have saved her son.

"The young man that left the lane hit him head-on in my son’s lane and if the technology was there, maybe he wouldn’t have left the lane. Many factors. It’s always the what if’s, but this technology could have saved his life," she shared.

A memorial to Dustin Horne to remind people of the crash.

This is technology that is already installed in certain newer cars to a degree like automatic braking, lane change and speed detection. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wants the public to weigh in.

READ: Drunk driving victim still recovering 15 years after fatal crash on Selmon Expressway: ‘She’s come a long way’

"This is about asking everyone who is interested in safety for safety's sake to share their story about why they support it. We are simply asking them a couple of sentences, a paragraph, their name, city and state and that’s it," explained Larry Coggins, regional director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

Mother's Against Drunk Driving is asking people to submit their stories.

MADD is asking for others to share their stories to assist with the development of a final standard for all new vehicles.

"It’s one thing to look at the numbers and say over 13,000 people are killed every single year and a quarter of a million seriously injured by impaired drivers, but until you see the names, faces and these stories it’s doesn’t really resonate in this fast-data drive world," said Coggins.

READ: Accused drunk driver who slammed into Tampa restaurant killing homeless man gets bond on lack of evidence

The technology could help save lives beyond drunk drivers. A pain McCallister continues to carry.

A memorial to Dustin Horne who was killed by a drunk driver.

"Just think about the fact, if that was your child, mother or father, if this technology could save them because of what somebody chooses to do whether it be texting, drinking or impaired it could make a big change," she said.

Click here to submit a comment.

The deadline to submit comments is March 5 at 11:59 p.m.