Here's what Florida can expect when remnants of Sara arrive this week

The National Hurricane Center says Sara is no longer a tropical system, but its remnants will likely bring significant rain to Florida mid-week.

The NHC stopped issuing advisories on the system early Monday, saying "Sara no longer has a well organized circulation."

Sara was a tropical storm at one point before downgrading to a tropical depression as it dumped heavy rain across parts of Central America and Mexico.

What's the timeline for rain?

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says the tropical moisture will move north into the Gulf of Mexico, then merge with a cold front and move east through Florida on Wednesday.

"At this point, there could be a couple of stronger storms, mainly to the north of us," Osterberg said. "But we are going to get a line of rain Wednesday."

Much of the rainfall in the Tampa Bay area will likely occur in the morning and midday, according to Osterberg, before cooler and drier air moves in.

Then by Thursday, high temperatures will be in the low 70s and will stay there at least through the weekend.

