Hernando County issues burn ban amid high wildfire risk

A burn ban was issued Thursday for Hernando County due to worsening drought conditions and an increased risk of wildfires, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

The backstory:

HCFR says the ban is in effect for all unincorporated parts of the county and the City of Brooksville.

Why you should care:

Officials say the lack of rainfall and dry conditions are forecasted to continue, putting the county at high risk of brush fires that could rapidly spread.

Hernando County was placed in the "very high" tier of fire danger risk, according to Florida Forest Service Forecast reports.

Under the burn ban, all outdoor burning is not allowed, unless permitted by the Florida Forest Service. This includes:

Bonfires

Campfires

Burning of debris

The ban does not apply to cooking on gas or charcoal grills.

What's next:

The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice.

Any violations can be reported by contacting the Hernando County Communications Center at 352-754-6830.