Fire breaks out at Sonny’s BBQ in Bartow, no injuries reported: officials

Sonny’s BBQ restaurant in Bartow caught fire on Wednesday morning and crews are working to bring it under control, according to city officials.

The Bartow Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue crews responded to 595 N Broadway Ave. and Bartow Police Chief Stephen Walker says that it has been "All hands on deck" throughout the morning.

No injuries have been reported.

Courtesy: City of Bartow.

What they're saying:

"The roads will be closed for probably an additional 4–5 hours due to fire hoses in the roadway. Still working the fire," Chief Walker said.

Courtesy: City of Bartow.

Road closures

N Broadway Ave. is closed between Polk St. and Boulevard St.

Boulevard St. is closed between N Broadway Ave. and N Mill Ave.

Polk St. is closed between N Broadway Ave. and N Mills St.

Detour routes

To access areas south of Boulevard St., such as the Polk County Courthouse, people can turn east onto E Boulevard St., then south on N Wilson Ave. to E Church St., and E Church St. to N Broadway Ave.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.