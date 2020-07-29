Hernando County School Board to require face coverings on school campuses

School board members in Hernando County unanimously voted to make face coverings a requirement for all students, staff and visitors while on school district property.

The vote took place during Tuesday's meeting.

“Since early May, district leaders and members of the school board have been

listening to the outpouring of messages from concerned parents and students about feeling safe when they return to school," Superintendent John Stratton said in a statement. "Face coverings are one of the safeguards that provide an additional measure of care for our students and staff."

Last week, Hernando County school leaders decided to delay the start of the school year due to the pandemic. The first day of school in the county will be August 31.

Parents in Hernando County had to decide whether to send their kids back into the classroom or choose a form of virtual learning. Their deadline was earlier this week.

The number of families choosing brick and mortar school instruction in Hernando County was also almost exactly 50%.