Hernando County schools delay start date to August 31

The teachers association in Hernando County will decide when educators return to classrooms, but students and teachers will all be back in class August 31, the school board voted Monday.

The board expressed wishes for teachers to return August 17, but members said they would give the teachers union time to talk with its members before setting teachers' official return date.

Hernando County joins most Bay Area counties in pushing back the start date to August 31, the day mandated by the state which every school has to open its doors to students.

Hernando County parents have until July 27 to inform their child's school whether their child will return to the classroom, take part in Florida Virtual School, or participate in digital home learning which will allow students to learn from educators at their school through an online format.

For more information on Hernando County's back-to-school plans, visit https://www.hernandoschools.org/our-district/return-to-school-2020/index.

