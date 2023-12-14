Hernando County Sheriff's Office seeks information in 2007 murder of Clearwater student

article

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is seeking information in the 2007 murder of a medical student in Clearwater, the department reported Thursday.

According to HCSO, Dominique Lewis, 19, was a resident of St. Petersburg and was murdered shortly after Thanksgiving in 2007.

Her body was discovered on Dec. 11, 2007, in a wooded area off Brooksville Rock Road in Brooksville. She was a medical student at the Ultimate Medical Academy in Clearwater, according to HCSO.

The sheriff's office asked anyone with information on this case to contact Detective George Loydgren at 352-754-6380.