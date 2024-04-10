Hernando County superintendent announces resignation at end of school year

Hernando County School District Superintendent John Stratton announced he plans to retire at the end of the school year at Tuesday night's meeting.

Stratton provided a statement at the end of the April 9 meeting, saying he never felt political games had any place in public education.

"As superintendent, I have continuously worked to keep the focus on the educational opportunities our district provides to our students, and the ways that we as a district can improve, and in turn make our community stronger."

"I have never felt political games had any place in determining how we educate our students. I've never understood the time and money spent on politics trying to impact public education and this position, instead of spending time and money on the betterment of our students."

Stratton was called on to resign in March 2023 after controversy swirled over a teacher showing students a Disney movie featuring an openly gay character.

School board members held a vote of no confidence in Stratton, but the motion was tabled. Stratton said the decision was made with the support of his wife and family.

"Many times, the focus of members of this board have overshadowed the thousands of incredible moments that happen in our schools on a daily basis," Stratton said. "The focus on the has been detrimental to our schools in more ways than one."