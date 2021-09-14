Hernando deputies search for absconded sex offender

article

Hernando County deputies are asking for the public's help to locate an absconded sex offender.

The sheriff's office said 56-year-old Jeffrey Warren Osborne no longer lives at his last known address of 20015 Oakdale Avenue in Brooksville.

Osborne is a registered sexual offender and is required to report his residential address and location to law enforcement. His current whereabouts are unknown.

There is an active Hernando County warrant out for Osborne's arrest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Vargas at the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.