Hernando deputies will bring viewers behind the scenes as the agency joins ‘Live PD: Wanted’

For Live PD fans, there is some good news: the Hernando County Sheriff's Office is bringing the show back to Tampa Bay -- in a different, but similar, context.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis broke the news about the new venture for his deputies Tuesday evening, saying they will be joining a spinoff of the popular show, called "Live PD: Wanted."

“I’m happy to report over the past two and a half weeks, they’ve been accompanied by a film crew,” he said in a Facebook video. “That film crew works for the A&E Network’s 'Live PD Wanted.'”

The spinoff will show law enforcement agencies working to bring in some of the country's most wanted fugitives, and will rely on viewers and the public to send in tips to track down those suspects.

“I think you’ll enjoy seeing a little bit of what goes on behind the scenes when we go after a fugitive. Tune in this Thursday night (12-19-19) and next Thursday night (12-26-19) at 10 p.m.,” Sheriff Al Nienhuis said. “I think you’ll be impressed.”

During the second season of "Live PD," the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was one of six agencies on the show, but announced they will step back earlier this year.