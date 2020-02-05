Hernando to discuss options for balancing tourism, conservation along Weeki Wachee River

A public workshop will be held this evening in Hernando County to discuss the future of Weeki Wachee Springs.

A recent study found that visitors have been crowding the crystal-clear waters, causing problems for the environment.

Only 280 people should be entering the Weeki Wachee River each day. But some days, that number gets up to 900 people.

PREVIOUS: Weeki Wachee River kayaking cap to be enforced by state

The county is now looking for ways to curb the problem.

Some think there's a conflict of interest from the city of Weeki Wachee, which is trying to boost tourism in the area. They think the city should be dissolved.

From the SWFWMD report

The meeting, hosted by the Southwest Florida Water Management District and Hernando County, will take place at the Coast Guard Auxiliary Meeting Hall on Calienta Street in Hernando Beach, starting at 5:30 p.m.