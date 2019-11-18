Advocate will ask state lawmakers to dissolve city of Weeki Wachee over conflict-of-interest concerns

article

The city of Weeki Wachee has been around for decades, and its live mermaid shows attract visitors from all over the world – but now the future of the city is in question. State lawmakers may consider a proposal to dissolve it.

Some argue there is a conflict of interest among city council members who also work for the Weeki Wachee Springs State Park. On Monday, Shannon Tuberville, an environmentalist will ask state lawmakers to dissolve the city of Weeki Wachee, citing concerns about conflicts of interest. The local advocate plans to make his pitch during a Hernando County Legislative Delegation meeting Monday afternoon.

Employees of Weeki Wachee Springs State Park are also elected city commissioners, and Tuberville argued that it creates a conflict of interest when marketing the park, which also must be preserved under state guidelines.

It’s been a popular tourist attraction since the 1940s. The famous mermaids, crystal-clear waters, wildlife and natural springs are a huge draw for tourists. The same people tasked with protecting the natural beauty of the park, also have a role in promoting tourism.

The park is under strict preservation guidelines, which restrict the number of visitors. At the same time, attracting more visitors to the park means more revenues. Some argue there’s a big conflict of interest in having the same people who are marketing the park as a tourism destination also in charge of protecting the river and springs from being overused.

It’s been a cause for concern among local advocates for years. There is a cap on the number of kayakers on the river, but some say the rules aren’t being followed. Only 280 people should be entering the river from the park each day, but, according to state records, as many as 900 people were launching there daily.

Those visitors were leaving behind plenty of trash in their wake.

The Hernando County delegation will meet at 1 p.m., and one of the items up for discussion is whether or not to dissolve the city of Weeki Wachee.

