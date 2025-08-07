Hertz using artificial intelligence at Tampa International Airport to inspect rental cars for damage

The Brief Hertz is using AI-powered scanners at Tampa International Airport to inspect rental cars for damage. The technology could soon expand to more rental companies – and even hotels for check-out inspections. Experts said consumers should still document vehicles themselves to avoid false charges.



Artificial intelligence is now inspecting rental cars and hotel rooms — and it’s already active in the Tampa Bay area.

What we know:

Hertz confirmed to FOX 13 that it’s using 360-degree AI scanners at Tampa International Airport to detect dents, scratches, tire wear and even undercarriage damage before and after customers rent a vehicle.

Other hotel chains, including Hilton properties operated by 6PM Hospitality, are also experimenting with AI-powered sensors that detect smoke or vaping in rooms, automatically triggering fines in some cases.

What they're saying:

Hertz sent a statement to FOX 13 saying, in part:

"For years, vehicle damage inspections have caused confusion and frustration. The process was manual, subjective, and inconsistent…

With digital vehicle inspections, we’re introducing much-needed precision, objectivity, and transparency to the process – giving our customers greater confidence that they won’t be charged for damage that didn’t occur during their rental."

Why you should care:

These AI systems are becoming the new normal, and not just at rental counters. Experts predict more companies, like Enterprise and Dollar, will adopt them, especially in high-traffic travel hubs like Tampa.

While these tools can speed up service and improve accountability, they may also introduce risks of incorrect fines or flagging damage you didn’t cause.

What you can do:

Always take a video of the vehicle’s condition before and after your rental and ask the company for a copy of the AI-generated report.

At hotels, be aware that smoking sensors may detect even non-tobacco vapors.