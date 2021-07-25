High concentrations of red is not turning away beachgoers

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission detected high levels of karenia brevis (red tide) from Indian Shores to Pass-A-Grille, and low to medium levels in other Pinellas County beaches.

The county sent out a reminder on Friday about the ongoing health alert for respiratory irritation caused by the toxic algae blooms.

"I don't know if it's a coincidence, or, I mean I've been coughing a lot recently," said Marshall Parker, who is visiting the area from Atlanta with his family. "The smell comes in waves. Sometimes you can go an hour or two hours without noticing it then it just hits you all of a sudden and it's crazy."

Some people at the beach say they didn’t even know there were toxic algae blooms and didn’t have any respiratory irritation.

"I haven't at all, experienced any respiratory issues at all, so we've had a great day, loving it," said Amy Holmes, who is visiting from Texas.

The dead marine life didn’t go unnoticed though, despite clean-up crews getting rid of hundreds of tons of dead fish over the past month.

"I like to take walks on the beach, there are like, six to seven-pound fish just laying on the side of the beach, it's crazy," said Parker.

Despite the dead fish, anglers still enjoyed the hot summer day by the water at John’s Pass. They didn’t expect to catch anything though.

"I mean, it's whatever, I just came out here to fish with my family. My mom really likes to fish and I like to help her with it, so, I just come out here to have fun," said Caden Mittan, who lives in Plant City. "This red tide is killing 20-year-old fish out from the gulf and they're coming back in. It's crazy. We gotta find a way to stop this."

