High schoolers train in real-world scenarios at Lakeland's High School Police Academy

The Brief Dozens of teens are getting hands-on law enforcement experience this week through the police department's High School Police Academy in Lakeland. High school students practice felony traffic stops, evidence collection and building searches before tackling a simulated homicide scenario on Friday. The program has inspired past graduates to join local agencies, offering a path to public safety careers after age 18.



High school students across the area are stepping into the boots of law enforcement officers this week during a week-long summer academy designed to build career interest and personal confidence.

Hands-On Police Training

What we know:

A group of 21 high school students is spending a week participating in the Lakeland Police Department's High School Police Academy to gain real-world law enforcement experience. The program provides hands-on instruction in felony traffic stops, crime scene investigations and evidence collection.

Participants also practice tactical drills, such as building searches, to experience what officers face on duty. The intensive summer training builds toward a major simulated homicide scenario on Friday, where students will apply all the techniques learned throughout the week to solve the case.

Student Career Dreams

What they're saying:

Participant Charlotte Marshall said she has wanted a career in law enforcement for as long as she can remember, aiming to become a detective, crime scene analyst or FBI agent. She credited her early interest to watching television shows with her late grandfather.

"My grandpa Vick unfortunately passed away two years ago, but we would always watch NCIS and FBI shows together, and I think that's what got me into it," Marshall said.

Marshall added that tactic drills were a highlight of her week.

"The building search—that was really fun," Marshall said, noting the thrill of "...to not knowing what you're going to walk into, because that's what officers have to deal with. They never know what their next call will be."

Academy Director Gabriela Dorofy said her favorite part of leading the program is watching the participants build confidence and teamwork.

"We see kids who don't think they can do it and don't believe in themselves turn into kids who say, 'I can do it, but this is difficult,' and they all push through. It's nice to see them help each other out," Dorofy said.

Agency Hiring Pipeline

The backstory:

The Lakeland Police Department established the youth academy in 2018 to help young people determine if law enforcement is the right career path. Since its creation, four graduates have joined the Lakeland Police Department and two others have joined the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Program leaders hope the interactive experience fosters lasting positive relationships between youth and officers.

"Hopefully, they see we're police officers having fun with them, walk away with a better outlook on law enforcement, or keep the positive outlook they came in with," Dorofy said.

Next Career Steps

What's next:

Marshall said the experience opened her eyes to the vast array of opportunities available in the field.

"It opened my eyes to where I don't want to limit myself to one area in law enforcement. I want to do anything and everything I possibly can," Marshall said.

Upon turning 18, academy graduates can apply for a Public Safety Aide position with the police department. Once they turn 21, eligible candidates can enter the official police academy and be sworn in as certified officers.