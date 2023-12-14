Highlands County deputies searching for door-to-door fraudster

article

Deputies in Highlands County are asking for help identifying a man they say is going door-to-door in several neighborhoods asking for donations to help a JV basketball team but is not actually associated with a school.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, the unidentified man went to multiple homes within the Sun ‘N Lake and Lake Placid neighborhoods in Lake Placid asking for donations for the Lake Placid High School JV basketball teams.

Deputies say the school confirmed that he is not associated with the school or basketball team.

The same man, according to investigators, is known to pose as a solar panel salesman in the same neighborhoods, as well as in the Sylvan Shores area.

Deputies say he was traveling in a silver, mid-2000s SUV.

Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact Deputy Ryan Davidson at 863-402-7200, option 1.

Anonymous tips can be left via the HCSO smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers a 1-800-400-8477. Tipsters can also leave a tip by visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and clicking on "Submit A Tip" tab or by downloading the free "P3tips" app on your smartphone. Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

