Hike, camp, swim, and explore at Lithia Springs Park

With 50 plus years of recreational use, the Lithia Springs Park, located on Lithia Springs Road, is a popular spot for people to camp, swim, and hike.

“We offer a natural spring for swimming; we have plenty of picnic areas and grills for a cookout, a sand volleyball court and a playground. We’ve also got a 45 site campground, a canoe and kayak launch on the Alafia River,” park manager Michael Simmons explained.

The spring’s crystal clear water stays at 72 degrees and feeds into the Alafia River daily, pumping out over 20 million gallons of water a day.

If swimming is not your thing, the 160-acre park has other sites where you can also camp and hike.

“We have a hiking trail, which is in the Fish Hawk Creek Nature Preserve. The hike is a little over three miles and it goes through a few different ecosystems. It is a moderate to strenuous hike so you should definitely bring good shoes and plenty of water,” Simmons offered.

It is $2 for a vehicle to enter the park if you are swimming it is $2 additional per person to go into the spring area.

“This is a hidden gem in Hillsborough County. You would think that everyone in the county knows about us, but believe it or not, they don’t,” Simmons added

HOURS:

Spring and summer: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Fall and winter: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

LINK: For more information please visit: https://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/locations/lithia-springs-park