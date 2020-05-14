Hillsborough cancels county-run summer camp programs

Hillsborough County announced Thursday that all county-run Parks & Recreation summer camps would be canceled this year to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“The decision was made to protect the safety of children, their families, and Parks & Recreation staff who lead the camps,” a county press release stated. “The closures align with a decision this week by Hillsborough County Public Schools to cancel in-person summer classes.”

The county’s summer camps traditionally begin in the first week of June and run in a series of two-week sessions throughout the summer. Parks & Recreation staff say they are instead developing virtual programming “designed to engage and educate children during the summer months.”

Full refunds will be given to any families that have pre-registered.

This does not impact the city of Tampa Parks & Rec summer programs. No decision has been announced by the city for those, yet.