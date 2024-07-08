Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office makes 32 DUI arrests, 1 BUI arrest over July 4 weekend

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office made 32 arrests for drivers under the influence and one arrest for boating under the influence over the Fourth of July weekend.

According to HCSO, deputies conducted 396 traffic stops, resulting in 33 citations and 353 warnings to motorists over the holiday weekend.

READ: Hillsborough County deputies caught on camera comedically chasing chicken after freeing it from under a car

"It is disheartening to see that 32 individuals made the reckless decision to drive under the influence without considering the potentially devastating consequences," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I am incredibly proud of our deputies for their relentless efforts to keep our roads safe."

Additionally, HCSO's Marine Unit conducted 99 vessel stops, resulting in 4 citations and 90 warnings.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter

"We are fortunate that there were no major incidents over this holiday weekend despite some careless decisions," said Sheriff Chronister. "It's alarming to see so many taking these risks when safe options, like planning ahead or having a designated driver, are always available. Every DUI and BUI arrest means a potentially life saved."