Hillsborough County adding 'Monday Snack Stops' to its meal distribution plan

With schools remaining closed for the rest of the academic year in Florida, school districts are on a mission to make sure students are properly fed.

The Hillsborough County School District is adding "snack stops" to its meal distribution plan. Every Monday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., families will be able to pick up some light snacks at all 147 grab-and-go sites around the county.

"We want to make sure all learners have a few nutritious snacks prior to Wednesday's full meal pick up," according to a social media post by the school district.

This comes just days after the district moved to weekly meal distributions. It now offers an entire week's worth of food on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to cut down on person-to-person contact between Student Nutrition Services workers and the public.

Over the weekend, Governor Ron DeSantis announced students will continue e-learning for the rest of the school year.

LINK: For a list of "Grab-and Go" locations, head over to the Hillsborough County Public School's website.

