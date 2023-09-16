Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office searches for suspect connected to multiple robberies in Apollo Beach

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in its search for a suspect accused of robbing multiple businesses in Apollo Beach.

According to HCSO, a suspect entered multiple businesses at a plaza on North US Highway 41 in Apollo Beach between 8 p.m. on August 28 and 8 a.m. on August 29.

The suspect entered a First Watch restaurant that was under construction, breaking through a vent on the roof. The suspect, who had been armed with a hammer, caused several hundred dollars in property damage and stole $4,000 in construction tools. He then fled the scene.

"We will not tolerate this type of criminal activity against the hardworking business owners and their employees who make this community great," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "I hope that someone will recognize this individual so we can apprehend him for the betterment of everyone in our community."

HCSO is asking anyone with information on the case to call teamHCSO at 813-247-8200.