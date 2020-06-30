Hillsborough County cancels in-person graduations; ceremonies will be virtual

Hillsborough County Public Schools announced it will hold all high school graduation ceremonies online as the number of COVID-19 cases surges in the county.

District officials had been putting together a plan for in-person, socially distant graduation ceremonies, but when the state reopened and the virus' spread worsened, Superintendent Addison Davis and administrators decided any sort of gathering would be a bad idea.

"...with the current status of coronavirus cases in Hillsborough County, our district has made the decision that we believe is in the best interest of our graduates and their families," the district said in its announcement.

Each high school is planning a drive-thru diploma ceremony so seniors can make use of their caps and gowns and take a socially-distanced graduation photo with their principal.

Hillsborough County Public School said it is still working out the details of the virtual graduation videos.

“My heart goes out to the Class of 2020. I recognize that each of our graduates worked tremendously hard during their Senior year and this is not the outcome we wanted for them," Davis said in a statement. "Although we have made this difficult decision to move the ceremonies online, nothing changes the fact that students will still have the opportunity to commemorate this occasion with their families."