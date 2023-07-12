Hillsborough County commissioners may terminate the plan for MacDill Air Force Base commuter ferry

After a decade of back-and-forth discussion, the plan for the proposed MacDill Air Force Base commuter ferry is now struggling to stay afloat.

Hillsborough County commissioners voted 5-2 Wednesday to discuss terminating the agreement at a meeting on Aug. 2.

The proposed commuter ferry would take MacDill air force employees from a new terminal in Gibsonton to the base in a fraction of the time it takes to drive there.

In 2021, 90 percent of MacDill air force base employees surveyed that a ferry would change their drive time.

RELATED: More money needed for proposed MacDill Air Force Base commuter ferry service

According to the report presented to county commissioners Wednesday, the project’s 2021 cost estimate is just under $52 million. Citing inflation, the project’s new projected cost is over $75.6 million.

"That’s a difference of $23,688,200. Who’s going to pay for that?" District 3 Commissioner Gwen Myers asked.

"Ten years into this discussion, there are still significant unknowns, making this project not only a house of cards, but a financial boondoggle," District 2 Commissioner Ken Hagan said.

The project agreement puts the burden on the county to fund the vessels while another company, HMS Ferries, would commit $175 million to cover operating costs and regular maintenance over a 20-year term.

"This is a big, big bargain," District 6 Commissioner Pat Kemp said.

"Widening, fixing, repaving, doing everything we possibly can still isn’t going to be enough to cure the level of congestion that we are seeing driven by the growth in this community," District 1 Commissioner Harry Cohen said.

RELATED: MacDill AFB could be new stop for Cross Bay Ferry service to help employees commute to work

Hillsborough County officials are not convinced that the MacDill ferry is worth the cost.

District 7 Commissioner Joshua Wostal made the motion for the Aug. 2 discussion to terminate the agreement. The decision comes after commissioners approved funds to help fast-track the new commuter line in August 2022.

"I want good, effective, large movement around the county, I think that we all do," Wostal said. "I just have too many concerns going forward."

After Wednesday’s vote, a base spokesperson reiterated Monday’s statement given to FOX 13 which reads:

"MacDill Air Force Base is appreciative of the dedicated efforts from the Tampa community to help improve the quality of life for our personnel that include partnered initiatives that increase the accessibility, efficiency, and affordability of commuting to and from MacDill Air Force Base," Captain Danielle Hudson, Chief of Public Affairs for the 6th Air Refueling Wing, said in a statement Monday.

Last year, 85 percent of MacDill air force base employees surveyed – who lived in southern Hillsborough County – said their drive is longer than 40 minutes. 90 percent said they would use the ferry and that it would make a big difference.