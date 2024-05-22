Hillsborough County could add 500,000 residents by 2050: Officials

With the new construction popping up around Tampa, a lot of the growth will focus on areas outside of downtown, according to the latest long range plan.

Plan Hillsborough expects half a million people to move to Hillsborough County by 2050. Hillsborough will continue to be the most populous county over the next 25 years, attracting more jobs and people.

"Unincorporated Hillsborough County, it has the highest capacity to attract. Tampa as a major city. We’re building brand new neighborhoods," said Yassert Gonzalez, the economist of Plan Hillsborough. "Tampa is around one in five residents. Hillsborough County is around three out of four residents."

The growth is also expected to reach Plant City, with the population projected to almost double.

"Less than 10 percent of the growth is going to go to Plant City. But again, if you’re looking at the permitting trends, they are permitting like bonkers," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez runs the numbers for the planning commission. He said 73 percent of new residents will move to the unincorporated areas, and Gonzalez believes the county will be ready.

"We believe they have plans in place. But it’s a job that requires everyday preparation. You just don’t prepare and then but something in a drawer and forget it," said Gonzalez.

For residents and business owners of Plant City, the growth is already noticeable. In downtown Plant City, this week Kelsie Creamer celebrates four years of co-owning Crushin’ on Cookies.

"Me and my mom actually do it together though. So, it’s not just me, but I wouldn’t have been able to do it probably without her and my dad’s help," said Creamer, who was born and raised in Plant City. "There’s a bunch of businesses coming down here since we came down here."

With about 10 months in her current brick and mortar location, Creamer sees how her hometown is growing with new businesses.

"So, it’s definitely growing a lot, and there’s so much traffic now too," said Creamer. "I think Plant City can handle it. We have the Strawberry Festival, so I think we can pretty much handle anything."

The anticipated growth is not surprising for business owner Martha Trejo, who has owned Sweet Roots Apparel for the past six years.

"It’s a melting pot here with the old school values but a mixed pot of all sorts of religions, ethnicities," said Trejo, who is marking a year in her brick-and-mortar location in downtown Plant City. "We see it here with downtown being so small and the very parking lots there are that we have. We definitely see them getting fuller and fuller as the years go by, so that’s a good sign for us here in downtown."

Plan Hillsborough said they work with neighbors in every community to know what’s needed, and they know there will be challenges.

The county plans to make sure they keep tabs on the infrastructure within the communities.

