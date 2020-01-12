Hillsborough County deputies investigate another ATM explosion

article

Hillsborough County deputies are at the scene of an ATM explosion at a Regions Bank in Brandon.

It's unclear when the explosion occurred, but deputies and agents from ATF were actively investigating as of midday Sunday.

This is the third case of an ATM explosion in recent months. The first instance was in early November at a BB&T ATM in Oldsmar.

The second case happened in December at the Pilot Bank on Linebaugh Avenue. Afterwards, investigators released a surveillance photo showing the suspect.

(Photos: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

In Sunday's explosion at the Regions Bank, HCSO said the suspect spray painted the surveillance cameras with black paint before the explosion occurred. The same method was used at the Pilot Bank in December, according to HCSO.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, are investigating the explosions.