Hillsborough County deputies search for fisherman last seen Saturday

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a man who went missing Saturday night while fishing in the Bypass Canal.

Eugene Wilson was last seen when he was dropped off by a family member at the dock around 8 p.m. Saturday night.

Photo of Eugene Wilson provided by family

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the area of U.S. 301 and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard after relatives said they were unable to get in touch with him. There, they spotted a capsized boat in the canal and fishing gear nearby – but there was no sign of Wilson.

Deputies say, at this point, they do not suspect foul play.

"An extensive search is underway to try and find this fisherman who went out for the evening, as his family says he normally does," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We can only imagine the family's anguish as they wait for answers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.